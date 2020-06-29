All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5533 Rickenbacker Place
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:56 AM

5533 Rickenbacker Place

5533 Rickenbacker Place · No Longer Available
Location

5533 Rickenbacker Place, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Historic Rosedale Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Affordable 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in East Fort Worth. Newly updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom. Section 8 available.

PLEASE READ THE REST FOR APPLICATION AND POLICIES. Must fill out Application to be considered. Minimum credit of 600. Background check.

To schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1352198?source=marketing

To Apply: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/971832

Animals: Up to 2 dogs. Medium and small breeds. Breed restrictions. $250 pet deposit for each.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5533 Rickenbacker Place have any available units?
5533 Rickenbacker Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5533 Rickenbacker Place currently offering any rent specials?
5533 Rickenbacker Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 Rickenbacker Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5533 Rickenbacker Place is pet friendly.
Does 5533 Rickenbacker Place offer parking?
No, 5533 Rickenbacker Place does not offer parking.
Does 5533 Rickenbacker Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5533 Rickenbacker Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 Rickenbacker Place have a pool?
No, 5533 Rickenbacker Place does not have a pool.
Does 5533 Rickenbacker Place have accessible units?
No, 5533 Rickenbacker Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 Rickenbacker Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5533 Rickenbacker Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5533 Rickenbacker Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5533 Rickenbacker Place does not have units with air conditioning.

