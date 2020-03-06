All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:50 AM

5532 Yellow Birch Drive

5532 Yellow Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5532 Yellow Birch Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 Yellow Birch Drive have any available units?
5532 Yellow Birch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5532 Yellow Birch Drive have?
Some of 5532 Yellow Birch Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 Yellow Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5532 Yellow Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 Yellow Birch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5532 Yellow Birch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5532 Yellow Birch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5532 Yellow Birch Drive offers parking.
Does 5532 Yellow Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5532 Yellow Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 Yellow Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 5532 Yellow Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5532 Yellow Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 5532 Yellow Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 Yellow Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5532 Yellow Birch Drive has units with dishwashers.

