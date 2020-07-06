All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5532 De Cory Road

5532 De Cory Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5532 De Cory Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Highland Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Fort Worth, TX. It offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,171 sq ft of living space. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 De Cory Road have any available units?
5532 De Cory Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5532 De Cory Road currently offering any rent specials?
5532 De Cory Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 De Cory Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5532 De Cory Road is pet friendly.
Does 5532 De Cory Road offer parking?
No, 5532 De Cory Road does not offer parking.
Does 5532 De Cory Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5532 De Cory Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 De Cory Road have a pool?
No, 5532 De Cory Road does not have a pool.
Does 5532 De Cory Road have accessible units?
No, 5532 De Cory Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 De Cory Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5532 De Cory Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5532 De Cory Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5532 De Cory Road does not have units with air conditioning.

