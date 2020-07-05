All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

553 Hertford Street

553 Hertford Street · No Longer Available
Location

553 Hertford Street, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Coventry

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 Hertford Street have any available units?
553 Hertford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 553 Hertford Street have?
Some of 553 Hertford Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 Hertford Street currently offering any rent specials?
553 Hertford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 Hertford Street pet-friendly?
No, 553 Hertford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 553 Hertford Street offer parking?
Yes, 553 Hertford Street offers parking.
Does 553 Hertford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 Hertford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 Hertford Street have a pool?
No, 553 Hertford Street does not have a pool.
Does 553 Hertford Street have accessible units?
No, 553 Hertford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 553 Hertford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 553 Hertford Street has units with dishwashers.

