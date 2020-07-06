All apartments in Fort Worth
5528 Norma Street

5528 Norma Street · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

5528 Norma Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

A great 3BD-2BA-1GA home located in Fort Worth. Large living area, galley style kitchen with wood vinyl flooring and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Fenced backyard, great for entertaining. Easy access to 820.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5528 Norma Street have any available units?
5528 Norma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5528 Norma Street currently offering any rent specials?
5528 Norma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5528 Norma Street pet-friendly?
No, 5528 Norma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5528 Norma Street offer parking?
No, 5528 Norma Street does not offer parking.
Does 5528 Norma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5528 Norma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5528 Norma Street have a pool?
No, 5528 Norma Street does not have a pool.
Does 5528 Norma Street have accessible units?
No, 5528 Norma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5528 Norma Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5528 Norma Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5528 Norma Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5528 Norma Street does not have units with air conditioning.

