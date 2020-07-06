5528 Norma Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Central Meadowbrook
Amenities
A great 3BD-2BA-1GA home located in Fort Worth. Large living area, galley style kitchen with wood vinyl flooring and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Fenced backyard, great for entertaining. Easy access to 820.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
