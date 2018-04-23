All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 6 2020

5528 Amistad Street

5528 Amistad Street · No Longer Available
Location

5528 Amistad Street, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5528 Amistad Street have any available units?
5528 Amistad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5528 Amistad Street have?
Some of 5528 Amistad Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5528 Amistad Street currently offering any rent specials?
5528 Amistad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5528 Amistad Street pet-friendly?
No, 5528 Amistad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5528 Amistad Street offer parking?
Yes, 5528 Amistad Street offers parking.
Does 5528 Amistad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5528 Amistad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5528 Amistad Street have a pool?
No, 5528 Amistad Street does not have a pool.
Does 5528 Amistad Street have accessible units?
No, 5528 Amistad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5528 Amistad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5528 Amistad Street has units with dishwashers.

