5525 Odom Ave
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:13 PM

5525 Odom Ave

5525 Odom Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5525 Odom Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=X8xYADXDw8&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Odom Ave have any available units?
5525 Odom Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5525 Odom Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Odom Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Odom Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 Odom Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5525 Odom Ave offer parking?
No, 5525 Odom Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5525 Odom Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Odom Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Odom Ave have a pool?
No, 5525 Odom Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5525 Odom Ave have accessible units?
No, 5525 Odom Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Odom Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 Odom Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5525 Odom Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5525 Odom Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

