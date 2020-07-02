5521 Odessa Avenue

Terrific 3 bedroom-2 bath-2car garage home in Fort Worth. Conveniently located to close to schools, shopping, and easy access to I-20 and I-35W. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Spacious living room. Large, beautiful yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
