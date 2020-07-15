Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5521 Goodman Avenue
Last updated January 7 2020 at 4:27 AM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5521 Goodman Avenue
5521 Goodman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5521 Goodman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
East Libbey Avenue
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated 4 bedroom home in the Chamberlain Arlington Heights area. Plenty of space and updates throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5521 Goodman Avenue have any available units?
5521 Goodman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5521 Goodman Avenue have?
Some of 5521 Goodman Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5521 Goodman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Goodman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Goodman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5521 Goodman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5521 Goodman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5521 Goodman Avenue offers parking.
Does 5521 Goodman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 Goodman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Goodman Avenue have a pool?
No, 5521 Goodman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5521 Goodman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5521 Goodman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Goodman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5521 Goodman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
