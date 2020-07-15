All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5521 Goodman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5521 Goodman Avenue
Last updated January 7 2020 at 4:27 AM

5521 Goodman Avenue

5521 Goodman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5521 Goodman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
East Libbey Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated 4 bedroom home in the Chamberlain Arlington Heights area. Plenty of space and updates throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 Goodman Avenue have any available units?
5521 Goodman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5521 Goodman Avenue have?
Some of 5521 Goodman Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 Goodman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Goodman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Goodman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5521 Goodman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5521 Goodman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5521 Goodman Avenue offers parking.
Does 5521 Goodman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 Goodman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Goodman Avenue have a pool?
No, 5521 Goodman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5521 Goodman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5521 Goodman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Goodman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5521 Goodman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Wind Rush
3500 Renzel Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University