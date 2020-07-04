All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:17 PM

552 Crystal Springs Drive

552 Crystal Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

552 Crystal Springs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom two-story home on the west side of Fort Worth. Located in White Settlement ISD! Near Lockheed & NADJRB! Large backyard! Community park nearby! Enjoy this quaint neighborhood with easy access to I-30 & 820! New carpet and new paint in process! Don't Miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 Crystal Springs Drive have any available units?
552 Crystal Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 Crystal Springs Drive have?
Some of 552 Crystal Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 Crystal Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
552 Crystal Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 Crystal Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 552 Crystal Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 552 Crystal Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 552 Crystal Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 552 Crystal Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 552 Crystal Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 Crystal Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 552 Crystal Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 552 Crystal Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 552 Crystal Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 552 Crystal Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 Crystal Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

