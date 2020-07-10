All apartments in Fort Worth
5517 Dennis Avenue

5517 Dennis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5517 Dennis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
You must have 5 years of GOOD rental, No Pets, A Job making 3 times the rent & no major criminal background to lease this house. You must see the house in person in order to put in an application for it. You must be in this country legally. Like my Facebook picture, the pictures I have for this house make it look better than it actually is. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. We are doing nothing to make this house any better than it is. Conditionally, it is in AS-IS condition.. Just wanting you to know the facts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 Dennis Avenue have any available units?
5517 Dennis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5517 Dennis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Dennis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Dennis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5517 Dennis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5517 Dennis Avenue offer parking?
No, 5517 Dennis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5517 Dennis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5517 Dennis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Dennis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5517 Dennis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5517 Dennis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5517 Dennis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Dennis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5517 Dennis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5517 Dennis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5517 Dennis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

