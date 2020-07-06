All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

5516 Mount Mckinley Road, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, a cozy fireplace, neutral colors throughout and vaulted ceilings! Great open kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, kitchen island which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5516 Mount McKinley Road have any available units?
5516 Mount McKinley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5516 Mount McKinley Road have?
Some of 5516 Mount McKinley Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5516 Mount McKinley Road currently offering any rent specials?
5516 Mount McKinley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5516 Mount McKinley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5516 Mount McKinley Road is pet friendly.
Does 5516 Mount McKinley Road offer parking?
Yes, 5516 Mount McKinley Road offers parking.
Does 5516 Mount McKinley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5516 Mount McKinley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5516 Mount McKinley Road have a pool?
No, 5516 Mount McKinley Road does not have a pool.
Does 5516 Mount McKinley Road have accessible units?
No, 5516 Mount McKinley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5516 Mount McKinley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5516 Mount McKinley Road does not have units with dishwashers.

