5516 Mount McKinley Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, a cozy fireplace, neutral colors throughout and vaulted ceilings! Great open kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, kitchen island which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.