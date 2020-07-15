All apartments in Fort Worth
5516 Kilpatrick Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:04 AM

5516 Kilpatrick Avenue

Location

5516 Kilpatrick Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Property is a duplex, and the actual address is 5518. Property comes with all appliances shown. Has nice tile and fresh paint throughout. Contact less showings will be done. Comes with furniture as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

