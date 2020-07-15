Property is a duplex, and the actual address is 5518. Property comes with all appliances shown. Has nice tile and fresh paint throughout. Contact less showings will be done. Comes with furniture as well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5516 Kilpatrick Avenue have any available units?
5516 Kilpatrick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5516 Kilpatrick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5516 Kilpatrick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.