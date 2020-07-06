All apartments in Fort Worth
5510 Boca Raton Boulevard
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

5510 Boca Raton Boulevard

5510 Boca Raton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5510 Boca Raton Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodhaven

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Totally updated ground floor condo. Grey color tone throughout the unit. New Vinyl wood plank floor.
Updated bathroom with new vanity. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Community pool on the premise. Close to I 30 and 820.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Boca Raton Boulevard have any available units?
5510 Boca Raton Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5510 Boca Raton Boulevard have?
Some of 5510 Boca Raton Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5510 Boca Raton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Boca Raton Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Boca Raton Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5510 Boca Raton Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5510 Boca Raton Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5510 Boca Raton Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5510 Boca Raton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5510 Boca Raton Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Boca Raton Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5510 Boca Raton Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5510 Boca Raton Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5510 Boca Raton Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Boca Raton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5510 Boca Raton Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

