5509 Pershing Ave.
Last updated July 10 2019 at 10:17 AM

5509 Pershing Ave.

5509 Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5509 Pershing Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
West Beyer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5509 Pershing - Great Arlington Heights 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features wood floors, natural light, large front porch. Fridge, washer, dryer stay. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.

(RLNE5009029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 Pershing Ave. have any available units?
5509 Pershing Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5509 Pershing Ave. have?
Some of 5509 Pershing Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5509 Pershing Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5509 Pershing Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 Pershing Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5509 Pershing Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5509 Pershing Ave. offer parking?
No, 5509 Pershing Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5509 Pershing Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5509 Pershing Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 Pershing Ave. have a pool?
No, 5509 Pershing Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5509 Pershing Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5509 Pershing Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 Pershing Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5509 Pershing Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

