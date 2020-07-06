All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:05 PM

5509 Mount McKinley Road

5509 Mount Mckinley Road · No Longer Available
Location

5509 Mount Mckinley Road, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 Mount McKinley Road have any available units?
5509 Mount McKinley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5509 Mount McKinley Road currently offering any rent specials?
5509 Mount McKinley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 Mount McKinley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5509 Mount McKinley Road is pet friendly.
Does 5509 Mount McKinley Road offer parking?
No, 5509 Mount McKinley Road does not offer parking.
Does 5509 Mount McKinley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5509 Mount McKinley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 Mount McKinley Road have a pool?
No, 5509 Mount McKinley Road does not have a pool.
Does 5509 Mount McKinley Road have accessible units?
No, 5509 Mount McKinley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 Mount McKinley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5509 Mount McKinley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5509 Mount McKinley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5509 Mount McKinley Road does not have units with air conditioning.

