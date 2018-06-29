5504 Costa Mesa Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244 The Vineyards At Heritage
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5504 Costa Mesa Available 08/05/19 Blocks from highly sought after Keller ISD schools - Great property available with open floor plan. Comes with SS appliances. Also comes with washer and dryer. Wood floors in living area and dining room.
(RLNE4351782)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5504 Costa Mesa have any available units?
5504 Costa Mesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5504 Costa Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Costa Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 Costa Mesa pet-friendly?
Yes, 5504 Costa Mesa is pet friendly.
Does 5504 Costa Mesa offer parking?
No, 5504 Costa Mesa does not offer parking.
Does 5504 Costa Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5504 Costa Mesa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 Costa Mesa have a pool?
No, 5504 Costa Mesa does not have a pool.
Does 5504 Costa Mesa have accessible units?
No, 5504 Costa Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 Costa Mesa have units with dishwashers?
No, 5504 Costa Mesa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5504 Costa Mesa have units with air conditioning?
No, 5504 Costa Mesa does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)