Last updated March 4 2020

5504 Chinkapin Lane

5504 Chinkapin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5504 Chinkapin Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and open home located in Keller ISD! Split bedrooms, formal dining or living space, open kitchen with bar overlooking the living room makes this home welcoming and perfect for entertaining! This one will go fast so call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 Chinkapin Lane have any available units?
5504 Chinkapin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5504 Chinkapin Lane have?
Some of 5504 Chinkapin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 Chinkapin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Chinkapin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 Chinkapin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5504 Chinkapin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5504 Chinkapin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5504 Chinkapin Lane offers parking.
Does 5504 Chinkapin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 Chinkapin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 Chinkapin Lane have a pool?
No, 5504 Chinkapin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5504 Chinkapin Lane have accessible units?
No, 5504 Chinkapin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 Chinkapin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5504 Chinkapin Lane has units with dishwashers.

