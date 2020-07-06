All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

5504 Alter Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 Alter Drive have any available units?
5504 Alter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5504 Alter Drive have?
Some of 5504 Alter Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 Alter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Alter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 Alter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5504 Alter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5504 Alter Drive offer parking?
No, 5504 Alter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5504 Alter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 Alter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 Alter Drive have a pool?
No, 5504 Alter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5504 Alter Drive have accessible units?
No, 5504 Alter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 Alter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5504 Alter Drive has units with dishwashers.

