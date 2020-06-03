All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5460 Wedgmont Cir N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5460 Wedgmont Cir N
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:01 AM

5460 Wedgmont Cir N

5460 North Wedgmont Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5460 North Wedgmont Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A renovated and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Home has 1 living areas and 2 dining areas. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=RsDVHOsWJI&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5460 Wedgmont Cir N have any available units?
5460 Wedgmont Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5460 Wedgmont Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
5460 Wedgmont Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5460 Wedgmont Cir N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5460 Wedgmont Cir N is pet friendly.
Does 5460 Wedgmont Cir N offer parking?
No, 5460 Wedgmont Cir N does not offer parking.
Does 5460 Wedgmont Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5460 Wedgmont Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5460 Wedgmont Cir N have a pool?
No, 5460 Wedgmont Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 5460 Wedgmont Cir N have accessible units?
No, 5460 Wedgmont Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 5460 Wedgmont Cir N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5460 Wedgmont Cir N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5460 Wedgmont Cir N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5460 Wedgmont Cir N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University