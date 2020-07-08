All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5452 Lake Powell Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5452 Lake Powell Dr.
Last updated May 22 2020 at 11:29 AM

5452 Lake Powell Dr.

5452 Lake Powell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5452 Lake Powell Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5755106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5452 Lake Powell Dr. have any available units?
5452 Lake Powell Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5452 Lake Powell Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5452 Lake Powell Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5452 Lake Powell Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5452 Lake Powell Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5452 Lake Powell Dr. offer parking?
No, 5452 Lake Powell Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5452 Lake Powell Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5452 Lake Powell Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5452 Lake Powell Dr. have a pool?
No, 5452 Lake Powell Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5452 Lake Powell Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5452 Lake Powell Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5452 Lake Powell Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5452 Lake Powell Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5452 Lake Powell Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5452 Lake Powell Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University