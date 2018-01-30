All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5440 Shasta Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5440 Shasta Ridge Court
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:14 PM

5440 Shasta Ridge Court

5440 Shasta Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5440 Shasta Ridge Court, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Ridgeview Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Shasta Ridge Court have any available units?
5440 Shasta Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5440 Shasta Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Shasta Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Shasta Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5440 Shasta Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 5440 Shasta Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 5440 Shasta Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 5440 Shasta Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5440 Shasta Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Shasta Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 5440 Shasta Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 5440 Shasta Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 5440 Shasta Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Shasta Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5440 Shasta Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5440 Shasta Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5440 Shasta Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University