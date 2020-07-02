All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:37 PM

5429 Woodway Dr

5429 Woodway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5429 Woodway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Living area has laminate flooring and fireplace. Master is down stairs and 2 bedroom and bath upstairs. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=D4gqgTlPol&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 Woodway Dr have any available units?
5429 Woodway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5429 Woodway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5429 Woodway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 Woodway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5429 Woodway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5429 Woodway Dr offer parking?
No, 5429 Woodway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5429 Woodway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5429 Woodway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 Woodway Dr have a pool?
No, 5429 Woodway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5429 Woodway Dr have accessible units?
No, 5429 Woodway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 Woodway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5429 Woodway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5429 Woodway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5429 Woodway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

