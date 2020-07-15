All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
5422 Humbert Avenue
5422 Humbert Avenue

5422 Humbert Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5422 Humbert Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Won't last long this AMAZING 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex has all you need to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5422 Humbert Avenue have any available units?
5422 Humbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5422 Humbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5422 Humbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5422 Humbert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5422 Humbert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5422 Humbert Avenue offer parking?
No, 5422 Humbert Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5422 Humbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5422 Humbert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5422 Humbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 5422 Humbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5422 Humbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5422 Humbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5422 Humbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5422 Humbert Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5422 Humbert Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5422 Humbert Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
