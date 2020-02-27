Rent Calculator
5420 Humbert Avenue
5420 Humbert Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5420 Humbert Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Won't last long this AMAZING 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex has all you need to call home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5420 Humbert Avenue have any available units?
5420 Humbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 5420 Humbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Humbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Humbert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Humbert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5420 Humbert Avenue offer parking?
No, 5420 Humbert Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5420 Humbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 Humbert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Humbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 5420 Humbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Humbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5420 Humbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Humbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5420 Humbert Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5420 Humbert Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5420 Humbert Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
