All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5420 Humbert Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5420 Humbert Avenue
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:32 PM

5420 Humbert Avenue

5420 Humbert Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5420 Humbert Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Won't last long this AMAZING 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex has all you need to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Humbert Avenue have any available units?
5420 Humbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5420 Humbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Humbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Humbert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Humbert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5420 Humbert Avenue offer parking?
No, 5420 Humbert Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5420 Humbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 Humbert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Humbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 5420 Humbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Humbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5420 Humbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Humbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5420 Humbert Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5420 Humbert Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5420 Humbert Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University