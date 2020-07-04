5420 Creek Hill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful, Immaculate, Spacious Home Fresh and Ready for You! Large, Attractive Entry, Arches, Art Niches, Kitchen Bar open to Living, Eat in Kitchen, all nice Black Appliances, Windows Galore, 2 Inch Blinds, Large Downstairs Master with in Suite Restroom featuring Garden Tub, Separate Shower, & Walk in Closet. Split Bedroom Concept with Giant Game Room Upstairs! Privacy fenced Backyard and close to Walking, Jogging Trails. Eagle Mountain ISD. 10 Miles to Downtown Fort Worth, Lockheed. Hurry!