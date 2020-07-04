All apartments in Fort Worth
5420 Creek Hill Lane

Location

5420 Creek Hill Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Wonderful, Immaculate, Spacious Home Fresh and Ready for You! Large, Attractive Entry, Arches, Art Niches, Kitchen Bar open to Living, Eat in Kitchen, all nice Black Appliances, Windows Galore, 2 Inch Blinds, Large Downstairs Master with in Suite Restroom featuring Garden Tub, Separate Shower, & Walk in Closet. Split Bedroom Concept with Giant Game Room Upstairs! Privacy fenced Backyard and close to Walking, Jogging Trails. Eagle Mountain ISD. 10 Miles to Downtown Fort Worth, Lockheed. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Creek Hill Lane have any available units?
5420 Creek Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 Creek Hill Lane have?
Some of 5420 Creek Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Creek Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Creek Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Creek Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Creek Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5420 Creek Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5420 Creek Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 5420 Creek Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 Creek Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Creek Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 5420 Creek Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Creek Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 5420 Creek Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Creek Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 Creek Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

