Stunning Fort Worth home full of upgrades! Charming living area with a great view of the fenced back yard and granite counter tops in the kitchen! Stainless steel appliance package includes a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive have any available units?
5416 Royal Birkdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive have?
Some of 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5416 Royal Birkdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.