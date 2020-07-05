All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5416 Royal Birkdale Drive

5416 Royal Birkdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5416 Royal Birkdale Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Fort Worth home full of upgrades!  Charming living area with a great view of the fenced back yard and granite counter tops in the kitchen!  Stainless steel appliance package includes a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive have any available units?
5416 Royal Birkdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive have?
Some of 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5416 Royal Birkdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive offers parking.
Does 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive have a pool?
No, 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5416 Royal Birkdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

