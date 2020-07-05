All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 541 Baverton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
541 Baverton Lane
Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:14 AM

541 Baverton Lane

541 Baverton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

541 Baverton Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Emerald Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! SMART HOME WITH HIGH TECH SECURITY SYSTEM IN NORTHWEST ISD!! Adorable 3bd, 2bth in ideal neighborhood! Easy access to hwy for commute, & close to Heritage Trace upscale shopping and dining. Community amenities include greenbelt, pool, club house, jogging & bike trails, a park & two playgrounds! Popular split floor plan with large kitchen with island and breakfast area, separate formal dining, & living room with wood burning fireplace. Master suite features garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, & walk-in closet. Backyard offers minimal landscape upkeep & covered patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Baverton Lane have any available units?
541 Baverton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 Baverton Lane have?
Some of 541 Baverton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Baverton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
541 Baverton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Baverton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 541 Baverton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 541 Baverton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 541 Baverton Lane offers parking.
Does 541 Baverton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 Baverton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Baverton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 541 Baverton Lane has a pool.
Does 541 Baverton Lane have accessible units?
No, 541 Baverton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Baverton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 Baverton Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University