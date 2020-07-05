541 Baverton Lane

Amenities

PRICE IMPROVEMENT! SMART HOME WITH HIGH TECH SECURITY SYSTEM IN NORTHWEST ISD!! Adorable 3bd, 2bth in ideal neighborhood! Easy access to hwy for commute, & close to Heritage Trace upscale shopping and dining. Community amenities include greenbelt, pool, club house, jogging & bike trails, a park & two playgrounds! Popular split floor plan with large kitchen with island and breakfast area, separate formal dining, & living room with wood burning fireplace. Master suite features garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, & walk-in closet. Backyard offers minimal landscape upkeep & covered patio!