Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:55 PM

5409 Wedgwood Drive

5409 Wedgwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5409 Wedgwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
Vacant and ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Wedgwood Drive have any available units?
5409 Wedgwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5409 Wedgwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Wedgwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Wedgwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5409 Wedgwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5409 Wedgwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5409 Wedgwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5409 Wedgwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Wedgwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Wedgwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5409 Wedgwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5409 Wedgwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5409 Wedgwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Wedgwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5409 Wedgwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5409 Wedgwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5409 Wedgwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

