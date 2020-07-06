5409 Canyon Lands Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Huge 4/2.5/2 with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Combination of tile, carpet and laminate flooring. Granite kitchen overlooks privacy fenced back yard with storage shed. All bedrooms on second floor with oversized master bedroom, separate tub & shower & walk in closets. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1695.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.