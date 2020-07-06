All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:08 PM

5409 Canyon Lands Drive

5409 Canyon Lands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5409 Canyon Lands Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 4/2.5/2 with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Combination of tile, carpet and laminate flooring. Granite kitchen overlooks privacy fenced back yard with storage shed. All bedrooms on second floor with oversized master bedroom, separate tub & shower & walk in closets. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1695.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Canyon Lands Drive have any available units?
5409 Canyon Lands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5409 Canyon Lands Drive have?
Some of 5409 Canyon Lands Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 Canyon Lands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Canyon Lands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Canyon Lands Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 Canyon Lands Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5409 Canyon Lands Drive offer parking?
No, 5409 Canyon Lands Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5409 Canyon Lands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Canyon Lands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Canyon Lands Drive have a pool?
No, 5409 Canyon Lands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5409 Canyon Lands Drive have accessible units?
No, 5409 Canyon Lands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Canyon Lands Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 Canyon Lands Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

