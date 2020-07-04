Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5405 Blue Quartz Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
5405 Blue Quartz Road
5405 Blue Quartz Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5405 Blue Quartz Road, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5405 Blue Quartz Road have any available units?
5405 Blue Quartz Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5405 Blue Quartz Road have?
Some of 5405 Blue Quartz Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5405 Blue Quartz Road currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Blue Quartz Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Blue Quartz Road pet-friendly?
No, 5405 Blue Quartz Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5405 Blue Quartz Road offer parking?
Yes, 5405 Blue Quartz Road offers parking.
Does 5405 Blue Quartz Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 Blue Quartz Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Blue Quartz Road have a pool?
No, 5405 Blue Quartz Road does not have a pool.
Does 5405 Blue Quartz Road have accessible units?
No, 5405 Blue Quartz Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Blue Quartz Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5405 Blue Quartz Road has units with dishwashers.
