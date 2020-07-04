All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

5405 Blue Quartz Road

5405 Blue Quartz Road · No Longer Available
Location

5405 Blue Quartz Road, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 Blue Quartz Road have any available units?
5405 Blue Quartz Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5405 Blue Quartz Road have?
Some of 5405 Blue Quartz Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 Blue Quartz Road currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Blue Quartz Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Blue Quartz Road pet-friendly?
No, 5405 Blue Quartz Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5405 Blue Quartz Road offer parking?
Yes, 5405 Blue Quartz Road offers parking.
Does 5405 Blue Quartz Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 Blue Quartz Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Blue Quartz Road have a pool?
No, 5405 Blue Quartz Road does not have a pool.
Does 5405 Blue Quartz Road have accessible units?
No, 5405 Blue Quartz Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Blue Quartz Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5405 Blue Quartz Road has units with dishwashers.

