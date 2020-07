Amenities

w/d hookup parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Beautifully crafted 2-1 duplex in the Fort Worth area! This home exterior features a nice sized front parking area. The interior features a combined living and small dining area. With washer and dryer connections and fridge connections. Fridge Included. Both bedrooms are decent sized and located in the rear of the home. This home is located close to plenty of shopping, schools, and parks. Also located close to Downtown and I-30.