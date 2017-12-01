All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5366 Lansdowne Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5366 Lansdowne Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5366 Lansdowne Avenue

5366 Lansdowne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5366 Lansdowne Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5366 Lansdowne Avenue have any available units?
5366 Lansdowne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5366 Lansdowne Avenue have?
Some of 5366 Lansdowne Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5366 Lansdowne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5366 Lansdowne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5366 Lansdowne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5366 Lansdowne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5366 Lansdowne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5366 Lansdowne Avenue offers parking.
Does 5366 Lansdowne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5366 Lansdowne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5366 Lansdowne Avenue have a pool?
No, 5366 Lansdowne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5366 Lansdowne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5366 Lansdowne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5366 Lansdowne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5366 Lansdowne Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University