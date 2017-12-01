Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5366 Lansdowne Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5366 Lansdowne Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5366 Lansdowne Avenue
5366 Lansdowne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5366 Lansdowne Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5366 Lansdowne Avenue have any available units?
5366 Lansdowne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5366 Lansdowne Avenue have?
Some of 5366 Lansdowne Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5366 Lansdowne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5366 Lansdowne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5366 Lansdowne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5366 Lansdowne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5366 Lansdowne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5366 Lansdowne Avenue offers parking.
Does 5366 Lansdowne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5366 Lansdowne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5366 Lansdowne Avenue have a pool?
No, 5366 Lansdowne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5366 Lansdowne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5366 Lansdowne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5366 Lansdowne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5366 Lansdowne Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University