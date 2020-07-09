All apartments in Fort Worth
5341 Weddington Court

5341 Weddington Court · No Longer Available
Location

5341 Weddington Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 Weddington Court have any available units?
5341 Weddington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5341 Weddington Court currently offering any rent specials?
5341 Weddington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 Weddington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5341 Weddington Court is pet friendly.
Does 5341 Weddington Court offer parking?
No, 5341 Weddington Court does not offer parking.
Does 5341 Weddington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5341 Weddington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 Weddington Court have a pool?
No, 5341 Weddington Court does not have a pool.
Does 5341 Weddington Court have accessible units?
No, 5341 Weddington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 Weddington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5341 Weddington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5341 Weddington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5341 Weddington Court does not have units with air conditioning.

