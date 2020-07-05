All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5333 Grand Mesa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5333 Grand Mesa Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:33 PM

5333 Grand Mesa Drive

5333 Grand Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5333 Grand Mesa Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,103 sq ft, 1 story home in Fort Worth! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5333 Grand Mesa Drive have any available units?
5333 Grand Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5333 Grand Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5333 Grand Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 Grand Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5333 Grand Mesa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5333 Grand Mesa Drive offer parking?
No, 5333 Grand Mesa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5333 Grand Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5333 Grand Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 Grand Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 5333 Grand Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5333 Grand Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 5333 Grand Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 Grand Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5333 Grand Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5333 Grand Mesa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5333 Grand Mesa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University