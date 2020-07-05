Rent Calculator
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5332 New Castleton Lane
5332 New Castleton Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5332 New Castleton Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in Special! Sign your lease by 9.30.19 and receive $250 off your move-in funds! Spacious 4 Bedroom with all bedrooms up. Large open patio ready to enjoy for the Fall. Ready for immediate move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5332 New Castleton Lane have any available units?
5332 New Castleton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5332 New Castleton Lane have?
Some of 5332 New Castleton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5332 New Castleton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5332 New Castleton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 New Castleton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5332 New Castleton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5332 New Castleton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5332 New Castleton Lane offers parking.
Does 5332 New Castleton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 New Castleton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 New Castleton Lane have a pool?
No, 5332 New Castleton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5332 New Castleton Lane have accessible units?
No, 5332 New Castleton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 New Castleton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5332 New Castleton Lane has units with dishwashers.
