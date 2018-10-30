Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5332 Flamingo Road
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:10 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5332 Flamingo Road
5332 Flamingo Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5332 Flamingo Road, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great opportunity, Completely remodeled, new paint, flooring and more. Built in 1984 a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with an open concept. Large Fenced in Lot, Security Lights Dusk to Dawn
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5332 Flamingo Road have any available units?
5332 Flamingo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 5332 Flamingo Road currently offering any rent specials?
5332 Flamingo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 Flamingo Road pet-friendly?
No, 5332 Flamingo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5332 Flamingo Road offer parking?
No, 5332 Flamingo Road does not offer parking.
Does 5332 Flamingo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 Flamingo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 Flamingo Road have a pool?
No, 5332 Flamingo Road does not have a pool.
Does 5332 Flamingo Road have accessible units?
No, 5332 Flamingo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 Flamingo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5332 Flamingo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5332 Flamingo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5332 Flamingo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
