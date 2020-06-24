5321 Prestwick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Brand new granite counters, new dishwasher, new paint, luxury vinyl wood flooring. HUGE backyard- perfect for kids and dogs. This home will not last long! Schedule your private showing today!