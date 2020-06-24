All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:01 AM

5321 Prestwick Drive

5321 Prestwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5321 Prestwick Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Brand new granite counters, new dishwasher, new paint, luxury vinyl wood flooring. HUGE backyard- perfect for kids and dogs. This home will not last long! Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 Prestwick Drive have any available units?
5321 Prestwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5321 Prestwick Drive have?
Some of 5321 Prestwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5321 Prestwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5321 Prestwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 Prestwick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5321 Prestwick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5321 Prestwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5321 Prestwick Drive offers parking.
Does 5321 Prestwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5321 Prestwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 Prestwick Drive have a pool?
No, 5321 Prestwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5321 Prestwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 5321 Prestwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 Prestwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5321 Prestwick Drive has units with dishwashers.

