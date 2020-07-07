Gorgeous home, Open Floor plan, high ceiling, Beautiful wood laminate in all rooms, tile in all wet area. Very well design plan. All bedrooms with ceiling fan, lot of upgrades. Great location. It is a MUST see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5320 Mirage Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
What amenities does 5320 Mirage Drive have?
Some of 5320 Mirage Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 Mirage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
