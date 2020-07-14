All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 20 2019 at 10:42 PM

5320 Carver Drive

5320 Carver Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5320 Carver Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SECTION 8, HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!! Pets ok, depending on size and breed. Dishwasher, ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer hookups, Refrigerator, Central Air and Heat. Private fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 Carver Drive have any available units?
5320 Carver Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5320 Carver Drive have?
Some of 5320 Carver Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 Carver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Carver Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Carver Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5320 Carver Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5320 Carver Drive offer parking?
No, 5320 Carver Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5320 Carver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Carver Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Carver Drive have a pool?
No, 5320 Carver Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5320 Carver Drive have accessible units?
No, 5320 Carver Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Carver Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5320 Carver Drive has units with dishwashers.
