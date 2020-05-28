5320 Bellis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Stunning home in Villages of Woodland Springs!! As you enter, you will be greeted with gorgeous wood flooring in the living room, dining room and throughout the family room and kitchen. Sophisticated kitchen entails granite countertops, updated backsplash, stainless steel appliances and REFRIGERATOR that overlooks a large spacious backyard with covered patio. Enjoy the updated stone gas log fireplace on these cold winter nights!! Upstairs is a large game room for entertaining and three secondary bedrooms. A must see!!