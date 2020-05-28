All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5320 Bellis Drive

5320 Bellis Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5320 Bellis Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Stunning home in Villages of Woodland Springs!! As you enter, you will be greeted with gorgeous wood flooring in the living room, dining room and throughout the family room and kitchen. Sophisticated kitchen entails granite countertops, updated backsplash, stainless steel appliances and REFRIGERATOR that overlooks a large spacious backyard with covered patio. Enjoy the updated stone gas log fireplace on these cold winter nights!! Upstairs is a large game room for entertaining and three secondary bedrooms. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 Bellis Drive have any available units?
5320 Bellis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5320 Bellis Drive have?
Some of 5320 Bellis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 Bellis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Bellis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Bellis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5320 Bellis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5320 Bellis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5320 Bellis Drive offers parking.
Does 5320 Bellis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Bellis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Bellis Drive have a pool?
No, 5320 Bellis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5320 Bellis Drive have accessible units?
No, 5320 Bellis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Bellis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5320 Bellis Drive has units with dishwashers.

