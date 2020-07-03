5317 Murrieta Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open concept kitchen/dining/living area with 2 living areas and eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage home in north Fort Worth/Keller schools. Full size fridge, washer & dryer included for tenant use but not warrantied by owner. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1495.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.