All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5317 Murrieta Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5317 Murrieta Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5317 Murrieta Way

5317 Murrieta Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5317 Murrieta Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Vineyards At Heritage

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area with 2 living areas and eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage home in north Fort Worth/Keller schools. Full size fridge, washer & dryer included for tenant use but not warrantied by owner. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1495.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5317 Murrieta Way have any available units?
5317 Murrieta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5317 Murrieta Way have?
Some of 5317 Murrieta Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5317 Murrieta Way currently offering any rent specials?
5317 Murrieta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 Murrieta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5317 Murrieta Way is pet friendly.
Does 5317 Murrieta Way offer parking?
Yes, 5317 Murrieta Way offers parking.
Does 5317 Murrieta Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5317 Murrieta Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 Murrieta Way have a pool?
No, 5317 Murrieta Way does not have a pool.
Does 5317 Murrieta Way have accessible units?
No, 5317 Murrieta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 Murrieta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5317 Murrieta Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University