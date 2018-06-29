Rent Calculator
5317 Los Altos Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5317 Los Altos Road
5317 Los Altos Road
5317 Los Altos Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Story home with 4 bedrooms & 2 Baths. Located in Keller ISD and within walking distance to the High School.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 5317 Los Altos Road have any available units?
5317 Los Altos Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5317 Los Altos Road have?
Some of 5317 Los Altos Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5317 Los Altos Road currently offering any rent specials?
5317 Los Altos Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 Los Altos Road pet-friendly?
No, 5317 Los Altos Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5317 Los Altos Road offer parking?
Yes, 5317 Los Altos Road offers parking.
Does 5317 Los Altos Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5317 Los Altos Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 Los Altos Road have a pool?
No, 5317 Los Altos Road does not have a pool.
Does 5317 Los Altos Road have accessible units?
No, 5317 Los Altos Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 Los Altos Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5317 Los Altos Road has units with dishwashers.
