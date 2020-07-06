5309 South Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Darling 3-2-2 half duplex in the heart of Westcliff. New Carpet and paint throughout. Fireplace with gas logs in the living room. Sprinkler system in front yard. Deck in backyard. Don't miss this one.