5309 South Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 10:38 PM
1 of 13
5309 South Drive
5309 South Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5309 South Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Darling 3-2-2 half duplex in the heart of Westcliff. New Carpet and paint throughout. Fireplace with gas logs in the living room. Sprinkler system in front yard. Deck in backyard. Don't miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5309 South Drive have any available units?
5309 South Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5309 South Drive have?
Some of 5309 South Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5309 South Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5309 South Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 South Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5309 South Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5309 South Drive offer parking?
No, 5309 South Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5309 South Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 South Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 South Drive have a pool?
No, 5309 South Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5309 South Drive have accessible units?
No, 5309 South Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 South Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5309 South Drive has units with dishwashers.
