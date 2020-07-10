5308 South Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This charming 3 2 2 with an office is conveniently located with close proximity to Chisholm Trail Parkway and Clear Fork shopping. The large living room flows directly into the dining area. The kitchen has been updated to include painted cabinets, fresh white appliances (fridge included!), granite countertops, and a stainless steel under-mount sink. 3 bedrooms which can be closed off with beautiful french doors with access to the fenced-in side yard. The office features custom built-in bookshelves, cabinetry, and ample storage. The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet with built-ins as well as an en-suite master bath. Attached 2 car garage. Landscaping included.