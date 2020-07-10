All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:13 PM

5308 South Drive

5308 South Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5308 South Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming 3 2 2 with an office is conveniently located with close proximity to Chisholm Trail Parkway and Clear Fork shopping. The large living room flows directly into the dining area. The kitchen has been updated to include painted cabinets, fresh white appliances (fridge included!), granite countertops, and a stainless steel under-mount sink. 3 bedrooms which can be closed off with beautiful french doors with access to the fenced-in side yard. The office features custom built-in bookshelves, cabinetry, and ample storage. The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet with built-ins as well as an en-suite master bath. Attached 2 car garage. Landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 South Drive have any available units?
5308 South Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 South Drive have?
Some of 5308 South Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 South Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5308 South Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 South Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5308 South Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5308 South Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5308 South Drive offers parking.
Does 5308 South Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 South Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 South Drive have a pool?
No, 5308 South Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5308 South Drive have accessible units?
No, 5308 South Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 South Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 South Drive has units with dishwashers.

