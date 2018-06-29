All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:01 AM

5308 Bedfordshire Drive

5308 Bedfordshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5308 Bedfordshire Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Bedfordshire Drive have any available units?
5308 Bedfordshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Bedfordshire Drive have?
Some of 5308 Bedfordshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Bedfordshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Bedfordshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Bedfordshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Bedfordshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5308 Bedfordshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Bedfordshire Drive offers parking.
Does 5308 Bedfordshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Bedfordshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Bedfordshire Drive have a pool?
No, 5308 Bedfordshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Bedfordshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 5308 Bedfordshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Bedfordshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 Bedfordshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

