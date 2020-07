Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Come view this newly renovated duplex in Overton South Add. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage has new plank flooring, paint, granite, and stainless steel appliances. Great lighting throughout home, as well as efficient ceiling fans. Enjoy your own private patio or courtyard. Yard care is paid for by owner.