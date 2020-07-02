Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5301 Wendel Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5301 Wendel Dr
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:00 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5301 Wendel Dr
5301 Wendel Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5301 Wendel Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Very clean, freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath. Granite kitchen tops. Washer and dryer hookups. Nice tile floors. Large master bedroom. Spacious backyard with storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5301 Wendel Dr have any available units?
5301 Wendel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5301 Wendel Dr have?
Some of 5301 Wendel Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5301 Wendel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Wendel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Wendel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5301 Wendel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5301 Wendel Dr offer parking?
No, 5301 Wendel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5301 Wendel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 Wendel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Wendel Dr have a pool?
No, 5301 Wendel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5301 Wendel Dr have accessible units?
No, 5301 Wendel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Wendel Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 Wendel Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University