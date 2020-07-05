All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:21 PM

5301 Ledgestone Drive

5301 Ledgestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5301 Ledgestone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Ledgestone Drive have any available units?
5301 Ledgestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5301 Ledgestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Ledgestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Ledgestone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5301 Ledgestone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5301 Ledgestone Drive offer parking?
No, 5301 Ledgestone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5301 Ledgestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 Ledgestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Ledgestone Drive have a pool?
No, 5301 Ledgestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5301 Ledgestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 5301 Ledgestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Ledgestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 Ledgestone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5301 Ledgestone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5301 Ledgestone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

