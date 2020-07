Amenities

parking oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities parking

Duplex located in the heart of the River District, close to restaurants like Heim, Salsa Limon, & Lettuce Cook! This large two bedroom, one bathroom features open living room with a large kitchen and utility room. Property has private backyard, fresh paint, and new flooring throughout. Out the front door you are 100 ft away from the trinity river trails! Tenants share driveway but additional parking is on street.